Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
India 2020

Applying modern science to traditional Indian medicine

Once known strictly for herbal pharmaceuticals, the Himalaya Drug Company has become a broad wellness brand. CEO Philipe Haydon says it takes years to develop products, by applying modern science to ancient Ayurveda.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular