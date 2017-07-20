Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Bringing the 'Indian culture of chai' to Australia

As the granddaughter of an Ayurvedic doctor who specializes in spices, Uppma Virdi decided to bring tea blends to the Australian market. In 2016, she was named businesswoman of the year at the Indian Australian Business and Community Awards.

