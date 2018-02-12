Companies
Markets
Tech
Media
companies
News
Economy
Your Money, Your America
Davos
markets
premarkets
dow 30
After-Hours
market movers
fear & greed
world markets
investing
markets now
before the bell
romans' numeral
Sectors
Quest's Profitable Moment
tech
Living in the Future
Innovate
Our Driverless Future
Tech Business
Culture
Future
Startups
Media
Success
Personal Finance
Money Essentials
Tax Guide
New Rules for Retirement
Boss Files
Fresh Money
Entrepreneurs
American Opportunity
Calculators
More...
SURGE
Newsletters
Alerts: Sign up/Manage
Interactives
Corrections
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Follow us:
Search News
Symbol Matches
Symbol Starts With
Company Matches
U.S.
International
Switzerland
CNNMoney World
India's booming auto industry
India is the fifth-largest car market in the world with a growing buzz around electric cars, especially in light of the growing pollution problem.
Related Videos
02:40
India's booming auto industry
01:21
Why you shouldn't panic about the market volatility
01:36
U.S. economy added 200,000 jobs in January
01:47
U.S. names Russian oligarchs in 'Putin list'
01:55
EU posts best economic growth in a decade
01:40
North Korea sanctions are strangling this town in China
Top Videos
04:54
Social media giants grilled on 'fake news'
:11:30
Hope Hicks becomes the story
02:54
Dow posts worst week in two years
03:36
Lab grown fabrics may be the future of eco-friendly clothing
01:19
See the SpaceX Starman's journey through space
01:00
What is a stock market correction?
LendingTree
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
An outrageous card offering 0% interest until March 2019
Earn up to 10x miles with this card and 50k bonus miles
5 cards charging 0% interest until 2019
7 mind-blowing credit cards for those with excellent credit
Most Popular
Trump unveils infrastructure plan: Here's what's in it
The biggest infrastructure nightmare facing the United States
Unilever to Facebook and Google: Clean up digital 'swamp' or we'll pull ads