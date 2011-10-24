Strippers cash in on lonely oilmen

Goldman Sachs names David Solomon as sole president Co-president Harvey Schwartz plans to retire, paving the way for Solomon to eventually become CEO when Lloyd Blankfein steps down.

Watch this robot get attacked by ransomware Ransomware is not only a threat on phones or computers. It's coming for robots, too. Researchers at security firm IOActive successfully conducted a ransomware attack on a SoftBank Robotics robot.

Global business leaders sound off on tariffs From Larry Summers to Mario Draghi, financial leaders are voicing concerns about President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs.

US economy adds 313,000 jobs in February The US economy added 313,000 jobs in February. That was much stronger than economists expected and the biggest gain since July 2016. The unemployment rate stayed at 4.1%, the lowest in 17 years.

What companies can do to achieve gender parity Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture North America, highlights tangible steps businesses can take to create a "culture of equality" in the workplace.

Craft beer owner: Tariffs will increase costs Craft beer owner Sterling Steffen says tariffs will affect the construction costs of his new brewery, arguing that a limited supply of US steel means he has to rely on imported steel to build his facility.

Amazon's Alexa is laughing at users and creeping them out It's quiet in the house, then you hear a disembodied woman's laugh. That's Amazon's Alexa voice assistant malfunctioning in a profoundly creepy way.

Russians released anti-Clinton video game weeks before election Russians created an anti-Hillary Clinton video game called "Hilltendo" and tried to make it go viral in the weeks before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, CNN has determined through a review of internet records and computer code.