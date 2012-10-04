Unique Homes

Home rotates 360˚ in 33 minutes

Perched atop the San Diego hills, this home was designed to spin all the way around -- offering every room breathtaking views of the sweeping vistas.

Take an inside look at the unique and unusual properties you've always wondered about. We talk to owners, architects and others to get the stories behind the homes.