Life at the Top

Peek inside a $100,000 luxury closet

Every item has a perfect spot in these custom closets for the rich and famous by Lisa Adams of LA Closet Design.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Life at the Top
  • untitled
In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.