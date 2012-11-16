3 ways to cut your tax bill

Control holiday spending by creating a budget and setting aside the total amount you plan to spend, says personal finance expert Lynnette Khalfani-Cox.
Personal finance expert Lynnette Khalfani-Cox explains why consumers are probably not getting the best deal the day after Thanksgiving.
Take advantage of these strategies to reduce the amount you owe the IRS.
Douglas Dolton decided to start his own luxury preowned-car dealership but found getting a loan wasn't as easy as he thought it would be.
What homeowners hit hard by Superstorm Sandy need to know about their insurance coverage and how to get assistance.
A year after being laid off, Robin Bylenga turned her love of cycling into a small boutique catering to women bikers, Pedal Chic.
You can still save for retirement like a person with a regular paycheck, just set aside a percentage of your income.
It may be tempting to take money out of your 401(k) to pay off a debt, but be prepared to pay penalty fees and have less money for retirement.
While gold may seem like a safe haven, it shouldn't be more than a small portion, if any portion, of your retirement portfolio.