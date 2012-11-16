Shop for the holidays, debt free Control holiday spending by creating a budget and setting aside the total amount you plan to spend, says personal finance expert Lynnette Khalfani-Cox.

'Don't believe the Black Friday hype' Personal finance expert Lynnette Khalfani-Cox explains why consumers are probably not getting the best deal the day after Thanksgiving.

3 ways to cut your tax bill Take advantage of these strategies to reduce the amount you owe the IRS.

Ex-banker couldn't get loan for startup Douglas Dolton decided to start his own luxury preowned-car dealership but found getting a loan wasn't as easy as he thought it would be.

How to file an insurance claim post-Sandy What homeowners hit hard by Superstorm Sandy need to know about their insurance coverage and how to get assistance.

Biking her way out of unemployment A year after being laid off, Robin Bylenga turned her love of cycling into a small boutique catering to women bikers, Pedal Chic.

Save money without a steady income You can still save for retirement like a person with a regular paycheck, just set aside a percentage of your income.

Should I dip into my 401(k)? It may be tempting to take money out of your 401(k) to pay off a debt, but be prepared to pay penalty fees and have less money for retirement.