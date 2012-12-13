Unique Homes

Inside a huge Aspen winter estate

Nestled in snowy Aspen, Colorado, this gorgeous 7-bedroom, 15,000-square-foot estate can be your winter getaway for just $26 million.

Take an inside look at the unique and unusual properties you've always wondered about. We talk to owners, architects and others to get the stories behind the homes.