Unique Homes

San Francisco Bay home has 270° views

On Belvedere Island, this multi-million dollar home offers thousands of square feet of indoor-outdoor living with iconic San Francisco views.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Unique Homes
  • untitled
Take an inside look at the unique and unusual properties you've always wondered about. We talk to owners, architects and others to get the stories behind the homes.