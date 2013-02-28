Unique Homes

Life on a luxury ranch in the desert

Look inside Rancho de los Cerros, a 10-acre property in Tucson, Ariz. with a waterfall and a replica of a Western town -- complete with a saloon -- in the backyard.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Unique Homes
  • untitled
Take an inside look at the unique and unusual properties you've always wondered about. We talk to owners, architects and others to get the stories behind the homes.