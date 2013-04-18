Unique Homes

Live in a glass-walled home

The rounded glass atrium of this Pennsylvania home was designed to look like the coolest hotel lobby out there and can be yours for $4 million.

Unique Homes
  • untitled
Take an inside look at the unique and unusual properties you've always wondered about. We talk to owners, architects and others to get the stories behind the homes.