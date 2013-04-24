Small Biz Tips

Prom too expensive? Get a dress for free

Operation Prom collects new and barely used dresses to give away to low-income families that are squeezed during prom season.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Small Business Tips
  • untitled
In this video complement to the site's Small Business Resource Guide, CNNMoney offers tips to help entrepreneurs grow their small business into the FORTUNE 500 companies of tomorrow.