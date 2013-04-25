Unique Homes

Off-the-grid in a two-story treehouse

This eco-estate on 20 acres in Topanga, Calif., features a two-story treehouse with Moroccan-inspired décor.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Unique Homes
  • untitled
Take an inside look at the unique and unusual properties you've always wondered about. We talk to owners, architects and others to get the stories behind the homes.