Life at the Top

Look inside millionaires' home theaters

High-end home theaters offer equal, or often better viewing experience for movies, TV, music and sports events than commercial cinemas.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Life at the Top
  • untitled
In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.