Life at the Top

Beluga caviar, farmed in Florida

This Florida aqua farm is the first in the U.S. to breed Beluga Sturgeon, an almost extinct fish that produces the finest and most expensive caviar in the world.

In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.