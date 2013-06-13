Unique Homes

Inside Suzanne Somers' desert oasis

A private cable car takes you up a steep hill to this 73-acre Palm Springs, Calif., estate on the market for $14.5 million.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Unique Homes
  • untitled
Take an inside look at the unique and unusual properties you've always wondered about. We talk to owners, architects and others to get the stories behind the homes.