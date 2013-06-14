Life at the Top

Fly a real fighter jet for fun

You don't have to enlist or join NASA to fly a military fighter jet or float in zero gravity. This Florida business offers adrenaline filled flights to the public.

Life at the Top
In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.