Take a ride on a Neutron bike

Parker Brothers Concepts in Melbourne, Fla., have developed a futuristic, street-legal motorcycle that reaches speeds of 100 mph and can travel up to 80 miles on its 100% electric engine.

In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.