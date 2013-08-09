Life at the Top

Custom suits that feel like pajamas

A custom tailored suit at this Manhattan shop costs up to $2,100 apiece, but customers say the look and comfort are totally worth the price.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Life at the Top
  • untitled
In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.