Unique Homes

Inside the Versace mansion

Gianni Versace's former estate in Miami, Fla., features ten bedrooms, eleven baths, a pool decorated with gold and an asking price of $75 million.

Unique Homes
Take an inside look at the unique and unusual properties you've always wondered about. We talk to owners, architects and others to get the stories behind the homes.