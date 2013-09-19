Unique Homes

Live in a stylish Cold War missile silo

During the Cold War, the U.S. government built several missile silos around the Adirondacks to defend the homeland. One was renovated into a home in Lewis, N.Y.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Unique Homes
  • untitled
Take an inside look at the unique and unusual properties you've always wondered about. We talk to owners, architects and others to get the stories behind the homes.