Unique Homes

Sink your fangs into this 'True Blood' home

The $54 million Malibu mansion featured in HBO's 'True Blood' and Adam Sandler's 'Funny People' has a four-car garage, an indoor 'natatorium' and a rose garden with over a thousand bushes.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Unique Homes
  • untitled
Take an inside look at the unique and unusual properties you've always wondered about. We talk to owners, architects and others to get the stories behind the homes.