Life at the Top

Crazy glitz at the World Luxury Expo

These are some expensive toys. Check out the $250 million in extravagant items shown off at the World Luxury Expo in Abu Dhabi.

In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.