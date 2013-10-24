Unique Homes

The ultimate $250k tailgating caboose

No one actually lives in a Cockaboose train car, but for upwards of $250,000, University of South Carolina football fans can buy one to throw gameday parties.

Take an inside look at the unique and unusual properties you've always wondered about. We talk to owners, architects and others to get the stories behind the homes.