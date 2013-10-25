Life at the Top

Where manicures get more manly

John Allan's is not your ordinary barber shop. At this gentlemen-only grooming salon patrons get manicures, haircuts and shaves as well as hot towel facials and optional cocktails.

In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.