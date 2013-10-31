Unique Homes

'I live in a bank'

This former local bank branch in Spring City, Penn. was converted into a private home, replete with the two vaults now used as a full bar and a sauna.

Take an inside look at the unique and unusual properties you've always wondered about. We talk to owners, architects and others to get the stories behind the homes.