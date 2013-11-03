Life at the Top

Luxury pawn for millionaires

Borro is not your typical pawn shop but a personal lending company that takes luxury goods like cars, jewelry, art, antiques and even collectibles like an Olympic medal or an Oscar as collateral.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Life at the Top
  • untitled
In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.