Life at the Top

Zoom around in this motorcycle-meets-car

Campagna Motors have developed a cool street-legal, three-wheeled vehicle that can reach speeds of 60 mph in less than four seconds.

In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.