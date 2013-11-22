Life at the Top

$2.6 million pop art helicopter

Sick of waiting for your valet? Check out this private helicopter with a 'priceless' façade that costs over $2 million.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Life at the Top
  • untitled
In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.