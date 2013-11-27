Unique Homes

Grow a 'tiny house' out of mushrooms

Take a peek inside the Mushroom Tiny House, a 64-square-foot home designed by Ecovative Design that uses mycelium -- a type of fungi -- to literally grow the structure from the inside out.

Unique Homes
Take an inside look at the unique and unusual properties you've always wondered about. We talk to owners, architects and others to get the stories behind the homes.