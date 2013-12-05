Unique Homes

$50 million estate with underground spa

This home has it all, including underground features like a tennis court that doubles as a ballroom and a 10,000-square-foot Turkish-inspired spa.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Unique Homes
  • untitled
Take an inside look at the unique and unusual properties you've always wondered about. We talk to owners, architects and others to get the stories behind the homes.