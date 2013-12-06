Life at the Top

Own a Ferrari Formula 1 race car

Only the world's most passionate Ferrari fans have the opportunity to own and drive real Formula 1 race cars on tracks.

In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.