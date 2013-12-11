Life at the Top

Where to buy a whale-shaped submarine

Gadget retailer Hammacher Schlemmer is selling some of the more outlandish holiday gifts, including a whale-shaped submarine and a hovercraft.

In this ongoing video series, CNNMoney goes behind the scenes for a sneak peek at some of the most luxurious and rare experiences and goods from around the world.