Election 2016: Your money, your vote

Warren Buffett hits back at Donald Trump over taxes

During the second presidential debate, Donald Trump said Warren Buffett took a "massive deduction" on his tax return. CNNMoney's Paul La Monica reports on Buffett's response.

