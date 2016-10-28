Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

American Opportunity

CEO: Why we're giving employees 4 months family leave

Deloitte CEO Cathy Engelbert is the first woman to become CEO of a major professional services firm. She instituted a 16-week family leave program and says "sometimes we do need to be a little self-assertive, raise our hand and say what we want."

