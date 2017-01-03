Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.
By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Service
.
U.S.
+
International
Business
Indonesia puts JPMorgan in the penalty box...for a research report
World
Access
Companies
Car News
Interactives
America's Choice 2016
CNNMoney Sport
Player ROI
Who is..?
The Feed
CNNMoney Investigates
Your Money, Your Vote
American Opportunity
5 Stunning Stats
Growing India
Markets
Indonesia punishes JPMorgan....for a research report
Investing
Economy
Buzz
Fed Focus
ETF Center
Premarkets
Market Movers
Dow 30
After-Hours
World Markets
America's Debt & the Economy
Before the Bell
New Investor
Investing Guide
Fear & Greed
Tech
Microsoft unveils new, nicer chat bot
Business
Culture
Gadgets
Future
Startups
Powering Your World
Agility in Action
Upstarts
Innovative Cities
Unhackable
15 Questions
Media
Personal Finance
New York governor proposes free tuition at state colleges
Save
Spend
Ahead
Wheels
Real Estate
Careers
Millennials & Money
Your Money
Homes
Calculators
Money Moves
24 Hours With
Money Essentials
My Watch List
Loan Center
Small Biz
This manufacturer helps rebuild lives
Startups
Empire
Women Entrepreneurs
Luxury
2016: The year in supercars
Style
Away
Rare
Drive
Wealth
Rich Quiz
The Collector
A Gentleman's Guide
Millionaire Calculator
Log In
Log Out
My First Job
Adventures in Babysitting, how a former Xerox CEO got started
by Cullen Daly, Greg Chen
@CNNMoney
She was the first black woman to lead an S&P 500 company. But for Ursula Burns, being a CEO was a breeze compared to her babysitting gig.
Related Videos
01:02
Before co-founding BET she took on teaching
01:52
Mikey Drexler's first job predates paper towels
00:35
The unexpected start of Country Music legend Dolly Parton
01:23
Adventures in Babysitting, how a former Xerox CEO got started
00:40
Diddy started his empire at the age of 12
01:22
How the Great Depression made T-Boone Pickens a financial guru
Top Videos
03:39
Coal country afraid Trump will repeal black lung benefits with Obamacare
03:15
Newsroom leaders' New Year's Resolutions
02:17
Delta has healthier food. But does it taste good?
01:08
Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher passes
00:40
Trump: Sprint bringing back 5,000 jobs
00:56
Ford unveils sleeker self-driving Fusion
Partner Offers
Paid Partner
NextAdvisor
Paid Partner
A mind-blowing 18-month 0% APR credit card
7 outrageous credit cards if you have excellent credit
8 cards charging 0% interest until 2018
The best credit cards for 2017
The highest paying cash back card has arrived
Most Popular
Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News for NBC News
Ford Mustang hybrid promises V8 power
Trump sets first news conference since election for Jan. 11