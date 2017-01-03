Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

My First Job

Adventures in Babysitting, how a former Xerox CEO got started

She was the first black woman to lead an S&P 500 company. But for Ursula Burns, being a CEO was a breeze compared to her babysitting gig.

