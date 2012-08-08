How We Got Started

The Angie behind Angie's List

The customer review site started as a magazine and call-in service with Angie Hicks going door-to-door to get people to sign up for a subscription.

Go inside some of the most recognized names in business to find out how these companies got their start, and how they keep their business growing.