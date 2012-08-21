How We Got Started

Where 6 tons of snacks are made every hour

After raising chickens on a farm became a lonely task, Jim Herr purchased a small potato chip company and built it into a snack-making empire.

Go inside some of the most recognized names in business to find out how these companies got their start, and how they keep their business growing.