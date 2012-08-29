Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
How We Got Started

How Crayola crayons are made

For over 100 years, Crayola has mixed and molded crayons in the hopes of encouraging creativity in children.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

How We Got Started
  • untitled
Go inside some of the most recognized names in business to find out how these companies got their start, and how they keep their business growing.