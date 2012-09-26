How We Got Started

From shoe shiner to small biz owner

Raul Ojeda started shining shoes at the age of 18. A decade later, with the help of his mentor, Willie, he owns his own small business.

Go inside some of the most recognized names in business to find out how these companies got their start, and how they keep their business growing.