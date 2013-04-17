Small Biz Tips

How a U.S. shoemaker stays competitive

Okabashi Brands was founded in the 1980s when U.S. manufacturing was shrinking. But thanks to automation, a U.S. workforce, and recycling methods, Okabashi is a success story.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Small Business Tips
  • untitled
In this video complement to the site's Small Business Resource Guide, CNNMoney offers tips to help entrepreneurs grow their small business into the FORTUNE 500 companies of tomorrow.