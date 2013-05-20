State of Small Business

Pitching the next great startup

From undercover yoga, to frozen yogurt for dogs, small business owners trying out for the ABC series 'Shark Tank' give their quick pitches.

CNNMoney talks to small business owners and takes the temperature of Main Street to find out how small businesses are faring in today's economy.