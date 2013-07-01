State of Small Business

Cronut - the treat people wait hours for

The Cronut, a croissant-doughnut hybrid filled with cream, is taking NYC by storm, with people waiting hours in line and paying as much as $40 to get one.

CNNMoney talks to small business owners and takes the temperature of Main Street to find out how small businesses are faring in today's economy.