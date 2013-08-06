How We Got Started

Body Glove: Perfecting the wetsuit

Twin brothers Bill and Bob Meistrell created the first practical wetsuit out of neoprene. But finding the perfect material meant a lot of trial and error - including with old Pontiac parts.

Go inside some of the most recognized names in business to find out how these companies got their start, and how they keep their business growing.