Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Passion to Portfolio

The beauty expert who styles the world's top celebrities

Ciona Johnson-King began her career creating looks for musicians like David Bowie. Now, the London-based hair and makeup artist works on some of the hottest names in the film industry, from Cameron Diaz to Gwyneth Paltrow.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular