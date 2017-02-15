Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Made in Thailand

Turning Thai traditions into modern inventions

Thailand's second city, Chiang Mai, is famed for its artisans. But there are also efforts to build historical handicrafts into the innovations of tomorrow.

