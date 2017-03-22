Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

U.S. + International
Made in Japan

A Tokyo startup's big plan for tiny algae

Euglena is smaller than the thickness of human hair. A Tokyo-based company named after this tiny organism is set to break ground on Japan's first algae biofuel refinery and hopes to help power planes by 2020.

Related Videos

Partner Offers

NextAdvisor

Most Popular