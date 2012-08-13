Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Brainstorm Green

Where cell phones go to be reborn

While most old mobile phones end up in landfills, increasingly they end up in the hands of eRecycling Corps who restores them to be resold.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Brainstorm Green
  • untitled
A video series dedicated to green business trends and companies that are turning to sustainable practices to improve their bottom line including content from FORTUNE's annual conference.
@brainstormgreen