Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

Brainstorm Green

New battery could be solar power's BFF

Startup Liquid Metal Battery is developing a low-cost battery they say will store wind or solar electricity for when there's no wind or sun.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Brainstorm Green
  • untitled
A video series dedicated to green business trends and companies that are turning to sustainable practices to improve their bottom line including content from FORTUNE's annual conference.
@brainstormgreen