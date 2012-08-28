Our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy have changed.

Unique Homes

The real Facebook house

CNNMoney got a tour of the house known for parties where Mark Zuckerberg and his crew lived in the summer of 2004 and got Facebook off the ground.

Take an inside look at the unique and unusual properties you've always wondered about. We talk to owners, architects and others to get the stories behind the homes.